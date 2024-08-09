Ukraine attacks Russia on a massive scale: many dead

How is the West reacting?

In May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden changed course on Ukraine policy and authorized the use of supplied weapons against targets in Russia. However, the German government had not issued an assessment of the Ukrainian move by Friday afternoon. The Chairman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag, Marcus Faber (FDP), saw no problem in the event of German weapons being used. "With the handover to Ukraine, they are Ukrainian weapons. That applies to all material - including the Leopard 2," he told the Funke Mediengruppe. With the Russian attack on Ukraine, the territory of both states is a war zone and the use of the weapons is subject to the provisions of international law. Accordingly, Ukraine also has the right to attack the aggressor's territory in its defense campaign.