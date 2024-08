Three seriously injured in a drink-driving accident in Großstübing

According to the police, the 18-year-old, who lives in the Graz-Umgebung district, was driving on Stübinggrabenstraße (L315) in the direction of Großstübing with two friends of the same age on board. The Styrian had previously "filled up" - not with fuel, but with alcohol. It happened shortly before 9.30 p.m.: due to his alcohol consumption and excessive speed, the young man veered off the road to the right and crashed his car into a power pole. He and his passengers were seriously injured in the collision and had to be taken to Graz University Hospital.