Olympic debut: “Goosebumps from start to finish”

Has to miss Madison due to injury

The performance in the points race, in which he is not usually one of the best, now gives him motivation for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. He is also happy that his family was there - including his middle sister. She was actually due to leave on Thursday for one of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, which were then canceled on Wednesday. However, she won't be seeing her brother again at the oval in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines near Paris, as Wafler had to miss the Madison scheduled for Saturday (17:59) due to injury.