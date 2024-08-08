Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"The right decision"

Organizer: Cancellation agreed with Swift management

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 15:35

The decision to cancel the three Taylor Swift concerts scheduled in Vienna following the arrest of the terror suspects was "the right one". This was explained by organizer Ewald Tatar at a press conference at the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna on Thursday.

comment0 Kommentare

It was a "decision in the interests of safety for visitors" "not only in the stadium, but also outside". The measure had been taken "in coordination with the artist's management", explained Tatar, the head of Barracuda Music.

Tatar referred to the dangerous situation: "We would probably have had 10,000, 15,000 visitors outside the stadium from 6 a.m. today. That would have built up to 60,000 to 65,000 people in the stadium throughout the day, plus another 20,000 to 30,000 expected onlookers. That's a huge crowd."

"Not an everyday occurrence, but the right decision"
"In this respect, I have to say that I am very satisfied with this decision despite everything. Although it's not an everyday decision, of course, it's the right one," says Tatar. The decision was "supported by the management (of Taylor Swift, ed.)".

Zitat Icon

Measure taken in coordination with the artist's management

Konzertveranstalter Ewald Tatar

The organizer thanked Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) "for the information we received, especially the information from yesterday, which led to us having to make this decision". The decisive factor was not least the realization that one of the suspects was an employee in the stadium.

"That's a clear fact that you then have to think about something as an organizer. Then it was no longer about someone in Lower Austria, but effectively about an employee who was working in the stadium from early in the morning on that day. That's a completely different situation to deal with."

No details of the damage caused
Tatar could not and would not yet put a figure on the damage. "That will become clear in the next few days, we first have to evaluate the situation." Giving specific figures "would be premature and dubious".

When asked what this means for future major events, Tatar said: "I don't want to paint the proverbial devil on the wall. We had an extraordinary situation, an artist in the city who is extraordinary, there was a reaction from all sides." He couldn't say any more than that.

Karner: "Full understanding" for cancellation
Interior Minister Karner assisted Tatar: "As the police and security authorities, we will do everything humanly possible in future to ensure that such events can be held safely." Postscript: "We will not let these shabby, horrible assassins keep us down." Karner showed "full understanding" for the organizer's decision to cancel Swift yesterday.

However, there is still no reaction from Taylor Swift herself. "See You Soon Vienna" is the artist's last Instagram post to date, which was published two days ago.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf