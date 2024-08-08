"The right decision"
Organizer: Cancellation agreed with Swift management
The decision to cancel the three Taylor Swift concerts scheduled in Vienna following the arrest of the terror suspects was "the right one". This was explained by organizer Ewald Tatar at a press conference at the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna on Thursday.
It was a "decision in the interests of safety for visitors" "not only in the stadium, but also outside". The measure had been taken "in coordination with the artist's management", explained Tatar, the head of Barracuda Music.
Tatar referred to the dangerous situation: "We would probably have had 10,000, 15,000 visitors outside the stadium from 6 a.m. today. That would have built up to 60,000 to 65,000 people in the stadium throughout the day, plus another 20,000 to 30,000 expected onlookers. That's a huge crowd."
"Not an everyday occurrence, but the right decision"
"In this respect, I have to say that I am very satisfied with this decision despite everything. Although it's not an everyday decision, of course, it's the right one," says Tatar. The decision was "supported by the management (of Taylor Swift, ed.)".
The organizer thanked Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) "for the information we received, especially the information from yesterday, which led to us having to make this decision". The decisive factor was not least the realization that one of the suspects was an employee in the stadium.
"That's a clear fact that you then have to think about something as an organizer. Then it was no longer about someone in Lower Austria, but effectively about an employee who was working in the stadium from early in the morning on that day. That's a completely different situation to deal with."
No details of the damage caused
Tatar could not and would not yet put a figure on the damage. "That will become clear in the next few days, we first have to evaluate the situation." Giving specific figures "would be premature and dubious".
When asked what this means for future major events, Tatar said: "I don't want to paint the proverbial devil on the wall. We had an extraordinary situation, an artist in the city who is extraordinary, there was a reaction from all sides." He couldn't say any more than that.
Karner: "Full understanding" for cancellation
Interior Minister Karner assisted Tatar: "As the police and security authorities, we will do everything humanly possible in future to ensure that such events can be held safely." Postscript: "We will not let these shabby, horrible assassins keep us down." Karner showed "full understanding" for the organizer's decision to cancel Swift yesterday.
However, there is still no reaction from Taylor Swift herself. "See You Soon Vienna" is the artist's last Instagram post to date, which was published two days ago.
