Witnesses sounded the alarm

Mountaineer falls 110 meters over rock face to his death

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 10:14

Tragic alpine accident on Wednesday in the Tyrolean Karwendel mountains: a mountaineer, whose identity could not yet be determined, fell 110 meters over a rock face to his death in the area of the Lamsenspitze. The body was recovered by police helicopter.

According to the police, the accident happened at around 2.30 pm. The climber was on the path between the so-called Brudertunnel and the Lamsscharte when he fell for unknown reasons.

Hit the gravel field
"The man fell about 110 meters over the steep rock face there and came to rest on a gravel field," reported the police on Thursday.

Other hikers were able to see the accident from a distance and immediately set the rescue chain in motion.

The fall was observed by other hikers. "They were able to see the accident from a distance and immediately set the rescue chain in motion," the investigators continued.

A rescue helicopter and the Schwaz/Umgebung mountain rescue team were alerted. However, the emergency doctor from the air rescue service was only able to determine the death of the man, who had apparently been walking alone.

Body flown down to the valley by helicopter
The body was then recovered by police helicopter and flown down into the valley. Further investigations into the cause of the accident and the identity of the deceased are underway.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
