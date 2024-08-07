Hotel collapsed: last survivors rescued

Construction work was being carried out on the building shortly before the collapse

Head of operations Jörg Teusch explained that construction work had been taking place on the building shortly before the collapse. Expert reports and investigations would now have to show whether these were materially connected to the collapse. The basic structure of the building dates back to the 17th century, said Teusch. "Another two and a half storeys were added to the ground floor around 1980." At that time, a basic structure was built over hollow chamber ceilings with supporting structures. "That's where the crux of the matter was, that the first floor collapsed completely," says the head of operations.