Second front?

Niger also breaks off relations with Ukraine

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 16:18

A few days after Mali broke off all relations with Ukraine, another West African state in Russia's sphere of influence has now followed suit. On Wednesday, the military government in Niger declared that diplomatic relations with Ukraine would be suspended until further notice.

Mali broke off relations with Ukraine on Sunday, citing a statement from Kiev on the defeat of the Malian army and the Russian mercenary group Wagner in a battle with rebels in the north of the country at the end of July. Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andryy Yusov said on Ukrainian television: "The fact that the rebels received the necessary data that enabled them to carry out an operation against the Russian war criminals has already been observed by the whole world. Of course, we will not reveal the details."

Heavy blow against Malian army as trigger
Niger's government spokesman Abdramane described Jussow's statements as "unacceptable". According to Malian rebels, 84 fighters from the Wagner mercenary group and 47 government soldiers were killed in the fighting between July 25 and 27. The Malian army spoke of a "large number" of dead in its ranks.

Moscow: "Kiev has opened a second front in Africa"
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Kiev on Wednesday of having opened a "second front" in Africa. According to the state news agency RIA Novosti, Zakharova added that the Ukrainian government was supporting "terrorist groups in states on the continent that are close to Moscow". 

Members of the Wagner Group are also active in Mali and Niger. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Members of the Wagner Group are also active in Mali and Niger.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

In both Mali and Niger, military governments have come to power through coups since 2021. These governments have severely restricted relations with Western countries - and have moved much closer to Russia. Russian military trainers are deployed in both countries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

