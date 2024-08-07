Mali broke off relations with Ukraine on Sunday, citing a statement from Kiev on the defeat of the Malian army and the Russian mercenary group Wagner in a battle with rebels in the north of the country at the end of July. Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andryy Yusov said on Ukrainian television: "The fact that the rebels received the necessary data that enabled them to carry out an operation against the Russian war criminals has already been observed by the whole world. Of course, we will not reveal the details."