“I have a museum at home with 300,000 pins”

If you're lucky, you'll meet Olympic stars on the Allee de Seine, which is near the Carrefour Pleyel metro station in Paris and leads to the Olympic Village. Fredric Garriga from Barcelona had a brief chat with Rafael Nadal here. The 66-year-old spends several hours here every day during the Games because he collects Olympic pins. At the 1992 Games in his home city, the current pensioner completely fell into this Games tradition. "Fede" explains: "I rented a garage especially for my hobby. It has more space than my apartment. Because as well as pins, I also collect Coca-Cola bottles." He has around 5000 in both categories.