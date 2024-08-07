ÖSV boss clarifies: “Reject the manner”

It's not about Marcel

To prevent misunderstandings, Scherer is once again going on the communication offensive. After all, his criticism is not directed at Hirscher, whose comeback has been well received by the ÖSV. Only the "way in which the FIS has introduced this regulation" annoys Scherer (like many other players). "The resulting discussions are unpleasant for everyone involved - both for the active athletes and for those who want to come back - and could have been avoided," says the Secretary General.