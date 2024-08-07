Nothing against Hirscher
ÖSV boss clarifies: “Reject the manner”
Now Christian Scherer clarifies the situation. It's not the wild card rule itself that is the problem, explains the ÖSV Secretary General, and certainly not Marcel Hirscher: "However, we reject the way in which the FIS has introduced this rule."
One after the other: Marcel Hirscher's comeback has been delighting media professionals for months. The FIS has also enjoyed it immensely. So much so that the eight-time overall World Cup winner has been given a wild card. This makes many things easier for the superstar: the starting numbers are lower, the conditions better. Otherwise, Marcel would have had to start the season opener in Sölden with a number higher than 60.
"An absolute affront"
The FIS offensive has not met with universal approval. Athletes and managers have expressed their displeasure, including ÖSV boss Scherer. In the Swiss newspaper "Blick", he spoke of an "absolute affront to the member federations" (krone.at reported):
It's not about Marcel
To prevent misunderstandings, Scherer is once again going on the communication offensive. After all, his criticism is not directed at Hirscher, whose comeback has been well received by the ÖSV. Only the "way in which the FIS has introduced this regulation" annoys Scherer (like many other players). "The resulting discussions are unpleasant for everyone involved - both for the active athletes and for those who want to come back - and could have been avoided," says the Secretary General.
"Don't know any racers"
In addition, the FIS should have "involved and consulted the athletes in this process". The FIS originally suggested that it had done so. Only apparently unnoticed by the athletes themselves. "If the FIS claims something like that, it's not the truth. I don't know any racers who knew about this rule change," raged the Greek AJ Ginnis.
