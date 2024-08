Hangöbl: “State could use money better”

As reported, the Salzburg state government has approved a salary increase for itself and all other politicians in the state for the coming year. The increase will be around 4.6 percent, as for pensioners. Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) thus breaks the magic barrier of 20,000 euros gross per month. This has the local communists up in arms. "The taxpayer is footing the bill. According to initial estimates, the additional costs amount to a quarter of a million - per year," calculates MP Natalie Hangöbl. This bill includes both the government and the members of parliament.