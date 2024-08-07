Girl only 13
Assaults against 13-year-old girl on Tyrolean horse farm?
"Groped on the tractor and in the barn": descriptions by a girl on vacation (13) caused a Tyrolean landlord and innkeeper (57) to fear for his life's work, as he was accused of sexually abusing a minor.
On platforms such as "Holidaycheck", the accused was highly praised by his guests. Now dark shadows have cast over the 57-year-old's existence.
A Swiss holidaymaker girl (13), who has been a regular guest for years, made serious accusations: a year ago, the landlord and innkeeper allegedly came far too close to the schoolgirl. According to the complaint, he exposed her breasts, kissed and kneaded them and ran his hand under her panties. The result: charges and a trial for sexual abuse of minors.
We were just sitting on the tractor baling hay and talking
"Just sat by the tractor and talked"
The man vehemently denied the allegations. "We were just sitting by the tractor baling hay and talking," he asserted. On that day, she had said a lot of personal things, for example about her experiences with drugs and her difficulties at school.
Contradictions in the victim's statements
The dark clouds for the 57-year-old cleared in the course of the trial. "We have reasonable doubts", the judge said, referring to contradictory statements - such as the time of day of the accused assaults. The 13-year-old had also testified that she had had no contact with the host afterwards. However, it was proven that they had ridden together the following day. Acquittal in case of doubt ...
