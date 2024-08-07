Assaults against 13-year-old girl on Tyrolean horse farm?

Contradictions in the victim's statements

The dark clouds for the 57-year-old cleared in the course of the trial. "We have reasonable doubts", the judge said, referring to contradictory statements - such as the time of day of the accused assaults. The 13-year-old had also testified that she had had no contact with the host afterwards. However, it was proven that they had ridden together the following day. Acquittal in case of doubt ...