Rodent causes power outage at airport

Failures at check-in machines possible

Area A and partly also B in Terminal 1 of the airport were affected by the power failure. This sector is primarily used by Lufthansa. The Fraport spokesperson said that the Austrian Airlines parent company could still experience outages at the check-in machines, meaning that some baggage would have to be cleared manually. The emergency power supply for the security-relevant systems had been activated. Security at Germany's largest airport was not at risk at any time.