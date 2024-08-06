Olympia: 110 m hurdles
Enzo Diessl eliminated in the hope heat
Hurdles sprinter Enzo Diessl was eliminated in the 110 m hurdles hopeful heat at the Olympic Games in Paris on Tuesday.
The Styrian came fourth in his heat at the Stade de France in 13.56 seconds, with only the top two advancing to the semi-finals of the top 24 on Wednesday evening. The 20-year-old showed a good performance as the youngest in the field and in his first year over the adult hurdles.
The fact that he didn't manage to be a bit more aggressive at the back in both races, which is actually his strength, was "a bit frustrating". But perhaps this can be explained by the training after the European Championships, where he trained for the pace with six to eight hurdles. "The pace was good. I got stuck once and had a knock. That's when you lose your rhythm," said Diessl.
He was biting himself a little because it had been inside. 13.46 seconds would have been enough to progress, the best time of the 2023 U20 European champion is 13.40. "13.56 is still a solid time, I'm learning from it, it pushes me for the future. I'm on a good path, but the back part still needs to improve. The substance was missing there," he said.
"I'm proud of myself"
However, he rated his first Olympic performance as "good", he remained calm and it was a good step into the general class. "I'm proud of myself. It could have been really bad." The greatest potential for the future lies in hurdling. "And hopefully I'll be a lot faster in four years' time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.