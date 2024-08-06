Styria forges ahead
Milestone: No more dog training!
It is a persistent "Krone" demand and the will of many that the sharpening of dogs, known as protection work, should finally be banned for private individuals! This is now becoming a reality in Styria.
It is an issue that causes a lot of emotions and reactions, and many comments suggest that there is a certain clientele who want to use their dogs as a "weapon". In addition, the training methods are often more than questionable, and it is not only in backyards that brutal methods such as electric shocks, which have long been banned, are used. Experts believe that it is highly problematic to use training methods on breeds that are particularly people-friendly by nature, such as Staffordshire terriers.
However, this is no longer the case for private individuals in Styria - because unlike nationwide, where a clear, honest solution was thwarted by the government, action is being taken here. As part of the revision of the Provincial Security Act, the training of dogs for protection purposes will also be banned.
"In so-called protection dog training, the dog's readiness to attack and defend itself is also trained, i.e. the readiness to fight is provoked or increased by means of bite and attack training", is the explanation given, which is "reason to assume that aggressiveness and dangerousness is increased".
What still needs to happen before this is implemented nationwide?
Current case concerns politicians
"Banning protection dog training for private individuals is an important measure for greater safety. A uniform nationwide regulation would be desirable, but with the ban we will at least have clear rules in Styria. For the protection of people as well as their pets," say the heads of the province Christopher Drexler and Anton Lang.
The amendment - the first point of which is a measure against illegal camping - is now entering the three-week review period and should be passed before the state elections, according to the plan.
Maggie Entenfellner, head of the "Krone" animal corner, applauds the provincial government, the demand for a ban has been echoing for a long time and is strongly supported by the "Krone" readership. Entenfellner: "Styria is sending a clear signal." But: "What still needs to happen before this is implemented nationwide?"
