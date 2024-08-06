Milestone: No more dog training!

It is an issue that causes a lot of emotions and reactions, and many comments suggest that there is a certain clientele who want to use their dogs as a "weapon". In addition, the training methods are often more than questionable, and it is not only in backyards that brutal methods such as electric shocks, which have long been banned, are used. Experts believe that it is highly problematic to use training methods on breeds that are particularly people-friendly by nature, such as Staffordshire terriers.