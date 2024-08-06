Marc Janko:
“For me, Salzburg belongs in the Champions League”
Salzburg face Twente Enschede at home today (20:45) in the first leg of the third Champions League qualifying round. Former Austrian team striker Marc Janko has played for both clubs in his career and expects a duel at eye level.
"Two hearts are beating in my chest for this clash." Marc Janko is eagerly anticipating today's first leg of the Champions League qualifying clash between Salzburg and Twente (20:45, live on Sky and Servus TV). The former ÖFB team striker (70 caps/28 goals) played for the Bulls from 2005 to 2010. He then moved from the city of Mozart to Enschede for a year and a half. "I had a great time in the Netherlands. The Twente fans in particular are second to none and are incredibly supportive of the team," recalls the 41-year-old.
He does not see a favorite for the qualifying duel. "I expect two games at eye level. Salzburg made some changes in the summer, but new coach Pep Lijnders makes a good impression on me. However, the Twente team is very well-rehearsed and also technically strong."
Janko watched the first Bullen league game at GAK (3:2 win) closely. "Offensively, Salzburg are always good for goals, but they have to get their defense under control. The departure of Strahinja Pavlovic is of course painful. The two goals conceded against GAK were avoidable and shouldn't happen at international level. Especially in a qualifying match, it's very important to stand strong at the back."
It is important for the Bulls to establish a good starting position for the second leg in the Enschede Hexenkessel. Janko will be in the stadium with his family thanks to an invitation from Twente.
Prediction: a narrow home win
Today he is predicting a 2:1 win for the hosts. For him, one thing is clear: "Salzburg belong in the Champions League." If they were to progress, the winner of the Rangers v Dynamo Kiev clash would be waiting in the final qualifying round.
