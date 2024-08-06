“For me, Salzburg belongs in the Champions League”

"Two hearts are beating in my chest for this clash." Marc Janko is eagerly anticipating today's first leg of the Champions League qualifying clash between Salzburg and Twente (20:45, live on Sky and Servus TV). The former ÖFB team striker (70 caps/28 goals) played for the Bulls from 2005 to 2010. He then moved from the city of Mozart to Enschede for a year and a half. "I had a great time in the Netherlands. The Twente fans in particular are second to none and are incredibly supportive of the team," recalls the 41-year-old.