Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Problem becoming increasingly serious

Shortage of doctors: Minister now announces EU study

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 06:00

While the Medical Association and the Minister of Education see problems in the healthcare system, the local health insurance fund is rejoicing. 

comment0 Kommentare

The "Krone" report on the shortage of doctors in the country is making waves. According to a recent study, there are 2100 vacancies for doctors nationwide. There is also a shortage of around 300 specialists in the outpatient sector.

While the Medical Association is now, as reported, calling for precise monitoring of the whereabouts of the "departing" graduates, the health insurance fund (ÖGK) is trying to make up for this: According to the spokeswoman, healthcare provision is being steadily expanded, especially in the case of health insurance fund posts. In the first half of the year alone, 291 new contract doctors were recruited, according to the spokesperson.

The MedAT test separates the wheat from the chaff, but many graduates disappear abroad after completing their studies. (Bild: MedUni Wien)
The MedAT test separates the wheat from the chaff, but many graduates disappear abroad after completing their studies.
(Bild: MedUni Wien)

However, doctors and even ministers see problems
However, the tenor among those affected is not quite so positive: "As long as the proliferation of contract doctors continues unchecked, the shortage of contract doctors will increase. This is the joint responsibility of the Chamber and the health insurance fund," says Dr. Wolfgang Geppert, a doctor from Vienna.

With regard to foreign students and their veritable exodus after graduation, Education Minister Martin Polaschek now refers to a planned EU study: "My suggestion to deal more intensively with the issue of student emigration at European level has been taken up. A Europe-wide study on this topic will now follow."

At least a mini-step in the right direction!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf