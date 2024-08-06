Problem becoming increasingly serious
Shortage of doctors: Minister now announces EU study
While the Medical Association and the Minister of Education see problems in the healthcare system, the local health insurance fund is rejoicing.
The "Krone" report on the shortage of doctors in the country is making waves. According to a recent study, there are 2100 vacancies for doctors nationwide. There is also a shortage of around 300 specialists in the outpatient sector.
While the Medical Association is now, as reported, calling for precise monitoring of the whereabouts of the "departing" graduates, the health insurance fund (ÖGK) is trying to make up for this: According to the spokeswoman, healthcare provision is being steadily expanded, especially in the case of health insurance fund posts. In the first half of the year alone, 291 new contract doctors were recruited, according to the spokesperson.
However, doctors and even ministers see problems
However, the tenor among those affected is not quite so positive: "As long as the proliferation of contract doctors continues unchecked, the shortage of contract doctors will increase. This is the joint responsibility of the Chamber and the health insurance fund," says Dr. Wolfgang Geppert, a doctor from Vienna.
With regard to foreign students and their veritable exodus after graduation, Education Minister Martin Polaschek now refers to a planned EU study: "My suggestion to deal more intensively with the issue of student emigration at European level has been taken up. A Europe-wide study on this topic will now follow."
At least a mini-step in the right direction!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
