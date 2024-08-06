16 projects this year
Province of Tyrol supports Tyrolean companies in innovation
This year, the province of Tyrol is supporting 16 companies in implementing innovations. The total project volume is 1.6 million euros. The next call for proposals will follow in spring 2025.
The province of Tyrol has many innovative minds, as the "Krone" has often reported. Companies in the region are constantly making headlines with new technologies. Some of them rely on so-called innovation assistants to implement their creative ideas. This is how it works: The company hires a person to assist with the development or implementation of new ideas, and the state subsidizes the personnel and qualification costs with its own funding program.
This year, 16 companies are being supported with a total of almost 640,000 euros. The total project volume amounts to 1.6 million euros.
On the part of the province, we are supporting the companies and tourism associations, as it is not only the companies themselves that benefit, but the entire business location.
LR Mario Gerber
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Practical examples that focus on AI
Need an example? One company that is being supported is IDM-Energiesysteme GmbH from Matrei in East Tyrol. The innovation assistant is helping the manufacturer of heat pump systems to implement artificial intelligence in its core areas. These areas are marketing, customer service and product development.
Another example of funding is VerticalMed GmbH from Innsbruck. Here, too, the focus is on artificial intelligence. The company wants to develop a new AI-based interpretation of findings that generates individual healthcare solutions. Among other things, information from the patient's medical history, current state of health and mental state will be taken into account.
Next tender to follow in spring 2025
According to State Councillor for Economic Affairs Mario Gerber, "Innovations are essential for companies to remain competitive. On the part of the province, we support the companies and tourism associations in this, because it is not only the companies themselves that benefit from this, but the entire business location".
The next call for proposals for the funding program will take place in spring 2025, while the call for proposals for the Sustainability Assistant funding program will start on 1 September.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.