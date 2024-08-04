Rapid against Sturm
Only for tickets in the “same league”
Rapid face Sturm Graz in their Bundesliga opener today. The teams are only in the "same league" when it comes to tickets.
New season, new attempt against Sturm - at Rapid they know what kind of pressing soccer they will be facing in the league opener today. But not which Graz EURO player ...
The transfer bidding for ÖFB team player Alex Prass is dragging on like chewing gum, and today the 23-year-old is suddenly back in Sturm's squad. As is Othar Kiteishvilli, but he only has four training sessions under his belt. Sturm have invested around eight million euros so far, for example in the permanent signing of Mika Biereth and ex-Rapidler Emanuel Aiwu. Peanuts. Prass should bring in twice as much. And the fat Champions League millions are still to come. Only then, in a month's time, should Sturm's form curve be at the top. That speaks for Rapid today.
Vorteilswelt
Financially, however, the Styrians are now playing in a different league. It is pleasing, however, that the two league powerhouses - despite their rivalry - are also making common cause. The traditional clubs agreed on a standard price of 12 euros for a ticket in the guest sector for their duels in Vienna and Graz. So that soccer remains affordable for the fans. The Rapid - Sturm duel in particular thrives on emotion and atmosphere. More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for today. So it's a shame that the other clubs have so far been unable to be won over to such an agreement ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.