Only for tickets in the “same league”

Financially, however, the Styrians are now playing in a different league. It is pleasing, however, that the two league powerhouses - despite their rivalry - are also making common cause. The traditional clubs agreed on a standard price of 12 euros for a ticket in the guest sector for their duels in Vienna and Graz. So that soccer remains affordable for the fans. The Rapid - Sturm duel in particular thrives on emotion and atmosphere. More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for today. So it's a shame that the other clubs have so far been unable to be won over to such an agreement ...