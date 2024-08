Thousands of traditional costumes enchant Villacher Kirchtag

The parade is still considered the highlight of Austria's largest traditional festival. Not only for the tens of thousands of visitors who made the pilgrimage to Villach especially for it - but also for numerous prominent guests who were able to take a seat in the VIP gallery and admire the beautiful traditional costumes. This year, even Federal VP Andreas Babler and VP Minister Karoline Edtstadler traveled to Carinthia and accepted the invitation from the head of the city, Günther Albel.