Our fastest man
“Bad as hell”, but “so beautiful”: tears live on TV
"So bad", but "so beautiful": Markus Fuchs gave free rein to his emotions on Saturday after the preliminary run over 100 meters. In the ORF interview, Austria's super sprinter burst into tears live on TV.
"This is everything I've ever wanted. I have fulfilled my dream," Fuchs described. Then his voice faltered and tears rolled down his cheeks. "It's the most beautiful thing I could ever have imagined."
Fuchs competed in his preliminary heat over 100 meters in the Stade de France on Saturday. His time: 10.59 seconds - so he was only running behind. US superstar Noah Lyles also took part in his run. "I'm just grateful that I was able to experience this," said the 28-year-old, who had been struggling with health problems in the run-up to the race. "I'm just empty," said Fuchs, describing his emotional state.
Disappointing 66th place
Fuchs howled like a castle dog! Austria's fastest man, a tough guy with a soft heart, was eliminated in the third 100 m preliminary heat in eighth place with a catastrophic time. "That was just a really bad run!" In the overall standings, he ended up in a hugely disappointing 66th place ...
The 28-year-old had set out to become the third Austrian after Andres Berger (1988) and Martin Lachkovics (2000) to reach the Olympic semi-finals in the 100m. He was miles away from that with his worst 100 m time by far this year. "I had planned so much, I wanted to show everything I could do." But in the past six weeks, he had spent three weeks sick in bed and "only did one decent training session on the track. So I had completely lost my form." He had been looking forward to his first Olympic Games so much. And then this! "But I'm proud to have competed here for Austria!" said Markus Fuchs. And then it burst out of him. Tears upon tears. Long time no longer able to get a sentence out ...
"Totally messed up!"
The "really bad time" was not due to nervousness. "I was fully focused, I was optimistic. But then I totally messed it up," admitted the Lower Austrian, who has held the Austrian record since last year with 10.08 seconds and also ran 10.21 this year. But 10.59 is unfortunately insane for him! "It's already difficult to run at the front in Europe, but here it's even bigger," he said after the race in the Stade der France, which was sold out with 66,500 spectators.
"My last start this year!"
"Sure," he finally said, "this was my last start this year, but certainly not my last start of my career." He had a good environment that would soon build him up again. Even with tears in his eyes, he looked ahead. He hopes that this will not be his last Olympic Games ...
Bednarek in 9.97
There have already been five times under 10.00 seconds at the top. The fastest were the US-Americans Kenneth Bednarek and Fred Kerley with 9.97 seconds each. Of course, the big favorites like Kishane Thompson (Jam/10.00) and Noah Lyles (USA/10.04) didn't miss a beat either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
