“Bad as hell”, but “so beautiful”: tears live on TV

The 28-year-old had set out to become the third Austrian after Andres Berger (1988) and Martin Lachkovics (2000) to reach the Olympic semi-finals in the 100m. He was miles away from that with his worst 100 m time by far this year. "I had planned so much, I wanted to show everything I could do." But in the past six weeks, he had spent three weeks sick in bed and "only did one decent training session on the track. So I had completely lost my form." He had been looking forward to his first Olympic Games so much. And then this! "But I'm proud to have competed here for Austria!" said Markus Fuchs. And then it burst out of him. Tears upon tears. Long time no longer able to get a sentence out ...