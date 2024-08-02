All nine! Scary Siezenheim series continues

Whether as a shooting gallery or title contender - Puch cannot win against Siezenheim! The team from Tennengau lost their ninth competitive match in a row against the suburbs at the start of the season - 1:3. "The ball wanted to go in for them, but not for us," summed up Puch boss Christian Schwaiger. Conversely, visitors' coach Peter Urbanek was happy: "We're getting through the team spirit. I told the players that they have to be keen to defend. And that's how it was!" Luck played a part in the goals as well as two Puch aluminum goals. On the other hand, former professional Sturm was knocked off, left the pitch with a hole in his boot and sock and a suspected metatarsal injury - and could be replaced. As was Joker Hatzer, who saw yellow-red. "He didn't even commit the first foul," said the coach.