Salzburg League
All nine! Scary Siezenheim series continues
The start of the new Salzburg League season was already a tough one on Friday. While Siezenheim won their ninth competitive game in a row against Puch, Eugendorf celebrated a festival of goals and moved to the top of the table overnight. Grödig got off to a 3-0 start against Thalgau, while Hallwang won the promoted team duel.
Whether as a shooting gallery or title contender - Puch cannot win against Siezenheim! The team from Tennengau lost their ninth competitive match in a row against the suburbs at the start of the season - 1:3. "The ball wanted to go in for them, but not for us," summed up Puch boss Christian Schwaiger. Conversely, visitors' coach Peter Urbanek was happy: "We're getting through the team spirit. I told the players that they have to be keen to defend. And that's how it was!" Luck played a part in the goals as well as two Puch aluminum goals. On the other hand, former professional Sturm was knocked off, left the pitch with a hole in his boot and sock and a suspected metatarsal injury - and could be replaced. As was Joker Hatzer, who saw yellow-red. "He didn't even commit the first foul," said the coach.
The difference is: we train with 17 old balls, they train with 42 new ones. They go to City Beats, we only go to the Sega Bar.
Siezenheim-Trainer Peter Urbanek vergleicht sein Team mit Puch
Meanwhile, Eugendorf celebrated a 6:2 victory against SAK, who lost Schuster (ankle) and Raischl (thigh) to injury. After the visitors made a triple substitution, a double strike within two minutes made it 5:2. "An all-round successful start," said a happy Kopleder. Meanwhile, Grödig defeated Thalgau 3:0 after Mrkonjic's unused set-piece, while Hallwang beat Neumarkt 2:1 in the promoted team duel.
The clash between title contenders Seekirchen and Hallein awaits on Saturday. In addition, newly promoted ASV Salzburg welcome Anif in Itzling, while Bürmoos host Straßwalchen. The "dark horse" Bramberg does not start until Sunday against Golling.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.