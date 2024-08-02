Plans for the rededication of the digital university are on display

Decision in the fall

The rezoning of ten hectares of grassland for the digital university and for business relocations is to be decided by the municipal council in the fall. Only the SPÖ and ÖVP are expected to vote in favor, but this will provide the necessary majority. The concrete plans are now available as part of this process. Citizens now have the opportunity "to find out about the details of the planned rezoning at an early stage", says Prammer. "If there is a legitimate interest, people can also submit suggestions and objections to the municipal authorities. These will be dealt with as part of the procedure," it continued.