No hand washing at the toilet as preparation for Paris

"This is bullshit"

The American was probably not alone in his unusual preparation, as the athletes were already aware before the Games that the Seine is not exactly the cleanest river. A statement by Jolien Vermeylen suggests just how dirty the river actually was. "When I was under the bridge, I felt and saw things that we shouldn't think too much about. The Seine has been dirty for a hundred years, so you can't claim that the safety of the athletes is the top priority. That's bullshit," the Belgian triathlete grumbled after her race.