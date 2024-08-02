Operating costs too high
Bitter! The Nockhalle will remain closed again this winter
A year ago, it was already a big shock for the region and ice sports fans. Now it continues: the Nockhalle in Radenthein will remain closed again this winter. Because the annual costs of around 120,000 euros cannot be met - which also jeopardizes the future of the ice hockey club EC Feld am See.
Last year, the news that the Nockhalle in Radenthein would have to remain closed for the previous winter caused a great deal of excitement. However, it is now clear that there will be no comeback this year either. The annual loss of up to 120,000 euros cannot be borne by the municipality. An attempt to get surrounding communities on board and turn the ice rink into a regional project has failed. "At first, 17 municipalities from the surrounding area were on board, but in the end only four remained," says an annoyed Wolfgang Polanig, a sports councillor.
No majority for the ice rink
For the politician, it is a disaster that a sports facility has to remain closed: "We tried everything, applied for funding, worked on energy measures. But in the end, unfortunately, there was no majority for opening the ice rink." It is also a fact that it will not be any easier financially to run an ice rink in the future. Polanig: "Unfortunately, things are not looking good. We now have to evaluate how to proceed."
Ice hockey club seeks cooperation
This news is of course bad news for the EC Feld am See club. After a break of one season (the players were loaned out to other clubs in the meantime), the ice hockey club wanted to return to Division II middle of the Carinthian league. But that is now difficult. "Now we have to look for an alternative, perhaps with a cooperation with a club that has its own arena or decent ice times," says sports director Christian Erlacher. "If you want new ice times, they're often only available late in the evening at 10 p.m. - that's difficult for the players.
If the Nockhalle is closed, it's actually impossible to work with young players. Many children have already stopped playing ice hockey.
Feld am Sees sportlicher Leiter, Christian Erlacher
Many children have stopped playing
Young talent is also a big problem - many children have stopped playing or moved to other clubs. Erlacher: "I think that this news will make it almost impossible to work with young talent. We will decide how to proceed at a board meeting in the near future."
