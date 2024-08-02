Bitter! The Nockhalle will remain closed again this winter

Ice hockey club seeks cooperation

This news is of course bad news for the EC Feld am See club. After a break of one season (the players were loaned out to other clubs in the meantime), the ice hockey club wanted to return to Division II middle of the Carinthian league. But that is now difficult. "Now we have to look for an alternative, perhaps with a cooperation with a club that has its own arena or decent ice times," says sports director Christian Erlacher. "If you want new ice times, they're often only available late in the evening at 10 p.m. - that's difficult for the players.