Brunner has good chances for important portfolio

"Chancellor has already initiated something"

But smaller countries are also getting in on the act. Austria, for example, has always had important portfolios, from foreign affairs (Ferrero-Waldner) to budget and administration (Hahn, both ÖVP), and also has the advantage that it stands for sound financial policy. Schmidt: "That could be an advantage, especially as von der Leyen was also a guest of Nehammer shortly before the EU elections. She also met Brunner during the trip. I assume that the Chancellor has already initiated something here."