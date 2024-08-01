Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Styrians involved in accidents

Why motorcycle rides so often end fatally

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 20:00

Last week, two motorcyclists (24 and 28) died in accidents in Styria - at the same time, the police caught two bikers (28 and 27) traveling at excessive speeds. A police officer and a traffic expert provide information about the most common causes of accidents and how you can protect yourself and others.

comment0 Kommentare

It is the second fatal motorcycle accident in three days in Styria: a 28-year-old lost control on a left-hand bend on the Hebalmstraße on Wednesday and crashed into a power pole - only on Monday a 24-year-old died after a collision with a tractor in Leutschach. Motorcycling seems to be one of the most dangerous activities in summer. Is it due to the overconfidence of the riders? Or is it because of reckless road users?

"One of the main causes, apart from distraction, is inappropriate speed," says Heimo Kohlbacher, spokesman for the Styrian police. The statistics from the previous year show: If the motorcyclist is the main cause of the accident, excessive speed is the cause of 40 percent of accidents - a further 32 percent of accidents occur due to priority violations and 10 percent when overtaking.

Police spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher (Bild: Pail Sepp)
Police spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

The fact that speeding is a problem is also demonstrated by two speeders who were recently caught by the police: Last Friday, a motorcyclist (28) was flashed at 208 km/h, and on Wednesday, a 27-year-old drove 161 km/h on the B 69 on the Soboth. "Of course, there are popular roads that tempt drivers to speed - the police are carrying out more checks here," says Kohlbacher. These include the Gaberl, the Packsattel, the Weinebene and the Soboth.

Others are often to blame
However: "It is also up to road users to watch out for motorcyclists," says Klaus Robatsch from the Road Safety Board. "In accidents, the motorcyclist is always second because he has no crumple zone." Ten percent of accidents happen on left-hand bends - often when car drivers cut across the road.

Klaus Robatsch, Board of Trustees for Road Safety. (Bild: Michael Sabotha)
Klaus Robatsch, Board of Trustees for Road Safety.
(Bild: Michael Sabotha)

Looking at statistics on motorcycle accidents with different causes, inappropriate speed (21 percent) is only the third most dangerous situation. Priority violations (23 percent) and distraction (31 percent) are in first place.

Not only young people are affected
Contrary to current examples, the myth that it mainly affects young motorcyclists also needs to be refuted. Of 82 fatally injured motorcyclists throughout Austria last year, only 16 percent were under 30 years old - but 32 percent were between 50 and 59 years old.

At best, motorcyclists should take good care of themselves: "Self-assessment is particularly important - especially for new or returning riders," says Robatsch. After a long break from riding, you should practise your vision, braking and cornering technique, and your speed should be adapted to the road conditions and weather. Appropriate clothing and underride protection for guard rails are also crucial.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf