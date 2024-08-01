Styrians involved in accidents
Why motorcycle rides so often end fatally
Last week, two motorcyclists (24 and 28) died in accidents in Styria - at the same time, the police caught two bikers (28 and 27) traveling at excessive speeds. A police officer and a traffic expert provide information about the most common causes of accidents and how you can protect yourself and others.
It is the second fatal motorcycle accident in three days in Styria: a 28-year-old lost control on a left-hand bend on the Hebalmstraße on Wednesday and crashed into a power pole - only on Monday a 24-year-old died after a collision with a tractor in Leutschach. Motorcycling seems to be one of the most dangerous activities in summer. Is it due to the overconfidence of the riders? Or is it because of reckless road users?
"One of the main causes, apart from distraction, is inappropriate speed," says Heimo Kohlbacher, spokesman for the Styrian police. The statistics from the previous year show: If the motorcyclist is the main cause of the accident, excessive speed is the cause of 40 percent of accidents - a further 32 percent of accidents occur due to priority violations and 10 percent when overtaking.
The fact that speeding is a problem is also demonstrated by two speeders who were recently caught by the police: Last Friday, a motorcyclist (28) was flashed at 208 km/h, and on Wednesday, a 27-year-old drove 161 km/h on the B 69 on the Soboth. "Of course, there are popular roads that tempt drivers to speed - the police are carrying out more checks here," says Kohlbacher. These include the Gaberl, the Packsattel, the Weinebene and the Soboth.
Others are often to blame
However: "It is also up to road users to watch out for motorcyclists," says Klaus Robatsch from the Road Safety Board. "In accidents, the motorcyclist is always second because he has no crumple zone." Ten percent of accidents happen on left-hand bends - often when car drivers cut across the road.
Looking at statistics on motorcycle accidents with different causes, inappropriate speed (21 percent) is only the third most dangerous situation. Priority violations (23 percent) and distraction (31 percent) are in first place.
Not only young people are affected
Contrary to current examples, the myth that it mainly affects young motorcyclists also needs to be refuted. Of 82 fatally injured motorcyclists throughout Austria last year, only 16 percent were under 30 years old - but 32 percent were between 50 and 59 years old.
At best, motorcyclists should take good care of themselves: "Self-assessment is particularly important - especially for new or returning riders," says Robatsch. After a long break from riding, you should practise your vision, braking and cornering technique, and your speed should be adapted to the road conditions and weather. Appropriate clothing and underride protection for guard rails are also crucial.
