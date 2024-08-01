Why motorcycle rides so often end fatally

Looking at statistics on motorcycle accidents with different causes, inappropriate speed (21 percent) is only the third most dangerous situation. Priority violations (23 percent) and distraction (31 percent) are in first place.

Not only young people are affected

Contrary to current examples, the myth that it mainly affects young motorcyclists also needs to be refuted. Of 82 fatally injured motorcyclists throughout Austria last year, only 16 percent were under 30 years old - but 32 percent were between 50 and 59 years old.