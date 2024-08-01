After the first medal
Will the whole team get a boost now?
Michaela Polleres was the first Austrian to win a medal in Paris. Will the whole team now get a boost?
Michaela Polleres got her first taste of the Olympics back in 2014 at the age of 17. At the Youth Games in Nanjing, she won a silver medal in the 63 kg category. She is now 3 out of 3 at the Olympics and it was not foreseeable that she would become one of Austria's most successful judokas and athletes.
Michi's greatest strength is her incredible calmness. She can use this quality to be there at exactly the right moment. But sometimes the pressure gets too much for her too. Her coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch, a former Olympic judo champion who can put herself in her shoes, is a great support. The German and the judo association, which has now won three medals at the last two Summer Games, have built a good team around Polleres. Vache Adamyan was always available as a training partner in Paris. Most recently, a psychologist was also brought on board.
Boost for the whole team
Michi's bronze medal could give Austria's team a boost in Paris. Polleres was regarded as the first major medal candidate on the competition schedule. The fact that she won the longed-for medal straight away after the first half-chances were not taken is ideal. Head of mission Christoph Sieber made the experience: "When there is a good atmosphere in the team, there are also better results." And this should be top since yesterday!
