Will the whole team get a boost now?

Michi's greatest strength is her incredible calmness. She can use this quality to be there at exactly the right moment. But sometimes the pressure gets too much for her too. Her coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch, a former Olympic judo champion who can put herself in her shoes, is a great support. The German and the judo association, which has now won three medals at the last two Summer Games, have built a good team around Polleres. Vache Adamyan was always available as a training partner in Paris. Most recently, a psychologist was also brought on board.