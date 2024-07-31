City is overcrowded
Tourist groups are now being reduced in Venice
Venice is taking further measures to combat the negative effects of mass tourism. The city council has decided to limit the size of tourist groups accompanied by tour guides to 25. The use of loudspeakers will also be banned.
The measure will come into force on August 1 and will also apply to the lagoon islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.
According to Elisabetta Pesce, the city councillor responsible for safety, this is an important measure to improve the management of organized groups and to promote sustainable tourism.
The innovation is contained in an amendment to the city's police and safety regulations, which aims to "regulate the way in which visits are carried out for escorted groups, with particular attention to the protection of residents and the promotion of pedestrian mobility".
Those who do not comply with the new measures will face fines of between 25 euros and 500 euros.
The measures were originally due to come into force in June, but the start was then postponed until the beginning of August.
