Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

City is overcrowded

Tourist groups are now being reduced in Venice

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 15:00

Venice is taking further measures to combat the negative effects of mass tourism. The city council has decided to limit the size of tourist groups accompanied by tour guides to 25. The use of loudspeakers will also be banned.

comment0 Kommentare

The measure will come into force on August 1 and will also apply to the lagoon islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.

 According to Elisabetta Pesce, the city councillor responsible for safety, this is an important measure to improve the management of organized groups and to promote sustainable tourism.

In April, Venice became the first city in the world to introduce a payment system for visitors to discourage day-trippers from entering the city at peak times. The pilot project lasted 29 days and ended in July. (Bild: Audi)
In April, Venice became the first city in the world to introduce a payment system for visitors to discourage day-trippers from entering the city at peak times. The pilot project lasted 29 days and ended in July.
(Bild: Audi)

The innovation is contained in an amendment to the city's police and safety regulations, which aims to "regulate the way in which visits are carried out for escorted groups, with particular attention to the protection of residents and the promotion of pedestrian mobility".

Those who do not comply with the new measures will face fines of between 25 euros and 500 euros.

The measures were originally due to come into force in June, but the start was then postponed until the beginning of August.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf