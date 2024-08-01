Sky Sport: “We’ve never had so many customers”

"Krone": Mr. Radelsberger, Mr. König - the domestic Bundesliga kicks off the new season on Friday with the GAK vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg clash - what lessons have you learned from the last one? What was there to improve, adapt or change?

Uwe König: That's a very good question, and one that we are constantly asking ourselves in the editorial team. One innovation is that there will be individual match previews for each match from the coming season. In the past, individual clubs have sometimes been neglected in the pre-match coverage of the conference. Be it due to the topic situation at other clubs or for other reasons. As we want to provide our viewers with the best possible service, we will be offering each club an even greater platform in future. From the new season, we will be creating a customized lead-in for all conference matches on the Sky Sport Austria 2 to 4 subfeed. This will start 15 minutes before kick-off and show relevant interviews, facts and data about the respective clubs.