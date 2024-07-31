Giving up is not an option for Richard

"I've always been a positive person," explains the man from Riefensberg. Yet he could well be at odds with his fate. Just one week after his little daughter was born three years ago, he was diagnosed with malignant lung cancer. "I never used to worry about my health. I thought nothing would kill me." Nevertheless, he remained calm. Instead of falling into a hole, his fighting spirit was awakened. "I want to be there for my family for a long time to come," he says. Richard underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy. "I'm glad I had some reserves, because I lost 40 kilos during this time," he says, describing the grueling procedure. Fortunately, the therapy worked so well that the tumor became smaller and the cancer is currently "dormant". However, he is aware that it doesn't have to stay that way and that his health could quickly deteriorate again.