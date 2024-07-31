Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hundreds of helpers

Roof truss of a farm completely burnt out

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 09:15

On Tuesday, countless sirens blared in St. Pölten. The roof truss of a farm in the St. Georgen district was completely engulfed in flames. Hundreds of firefighters rushed to the scene.

comment0 Kommentare

Shortly before 11 pm, the Florianis were alerted to a devastating roof truss fire in St. Georgen. The flames had already spread to the garage, the straw store and the bull barn. The helpers managed to protect and save the barn and the cows in it, reported Klaus Stebal from the Lower Austria regional command.

Several teams fought the fire in the farm building wearing heavy breathing protection. One of the problems was the water supply, as there were no hydrants on site. The water had to be pumped up from a pond, and a shuttle service was set up with fire engines. "The extinguishing work will take some time due to the large quantities of straw and hay," says Stebal.

Hundreds of firefighters in action
At midnight, there was no end in sight, reported the St. Pölten-Georgen fire department during the night. Eleven fire departments with 33 vehicles were in action at the time, and fire departments were constantly being alerted. The cause of the fire is still unclear. 

A family home in Strasshof an der Nordbahn was on fire. (Bild: Feuerwehr Strasshof an der Nordbahn)
A family home in Strasshof an der Nordbahn was on fire.
(Bild: Feuerwehr Strasshof an der Nordbahn)
Numerous firefighters battled the flames (Bild: Feuerwehr Strasshof an der Nordbahn)
Numerous firefighters battled the flames
(Bild: Feuerwehr Strasshof an der Nordbahn)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Strasshof an der Nordbahn)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Strasshof an der Nordbahn)

A busy day 
On Tuesday afternoon, the helpers were called out to two more fires. A fire broke out in a detached house in Strasshof an der Nordbahn in the district of Gänserndorf. 157 members of 17 fire departments were called out.

Parts of a farm also caught fire in Sittendorf in the municipality of Wienerwald in the district of Mödling. Parts of the residential building could be saved, but the agricultural area was completely destroyed by the flames. Eight fire departments with 120 firefighters were deployed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf