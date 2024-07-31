Hundreds of helpers
Roof truss of a farm completely burnt out
On Tuesday, countless sirens blared in St. Pölten. The roof truss of a farm in the St. Georgen district was completely engulfed in flames. Hundreds of firefighters rushed to the scene.
Shortly before 11 pm, the Florianis were alerted to a devastating roof truss fire in St. Georgen. The flames had already spread to the garage, the straw store and the bull barn. The helpers managed to protect and save the barn and the cows in it, reported Klaus Stebal from the Lower Austria regional command.
Several teams fought the fire in the farm building wearing heavy breathing protection. One of the problems was the water supply, as there were no hydrants on site. The water had to be pumped up from a pond, and a shuttle service was set up with fire engines. "The extinguishing work will take some time due to the large quantities of straw and hay," says Stebal.
Hundreds of firefighters in action
At midnight, there was no end in sight, reported the St. Pölten-Georgen fire department during the night. Eleven fire departments with 33 vehicles were in action at the time, and fire departments were constantly being alerted. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
A busy day
On Tuesday afternoon, the helpers were called out to two more fires. A fire broke out in a detached house in Strasshof an der Nordbahn in the district of Gänserndorf. 157 members of 17 fire departments were called out.
Parts of a farm also caught fire in Sittendorf in the municipality of Wienerwald in the district of Mödling. Parts of the residential building could be saved, but the agricultural area was completely destroyed by the flames. Eight fire departments with 120 firefighters were deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
