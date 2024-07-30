More and more power outages in summer due to storms

Grid load still higher in winter

There is no increased electricity consumption in Austria in summer - for example due to air conditioning systems - and any associated problems. The grid load in the electricity network "is still significantly higher in winter than in summer", said Call. In winter, more people are at home, it is not light for as long and therefore more lights are turned on and people cook at home more often. In addition, heating systems are equipped with circulation pumps, for example, which also increases electricity consumption in winter.