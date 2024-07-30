Wild parking at the future high-rise site

The micronutrient producer Biogena has been expanding for years. This is one of the reasons why the Salzburg-based company was looking for a location for its new headquarters. It found a plot of land in Salzburg-Schallmoos at the Sterneck junction. From 2026, a real estate developer will build the new Biogena high-rise building on the site of a former petrol station. Until then, however, cars, buses and motorhomes are parked wildly on the site. Even construction machinery is temporarily parked there for neighboring construction sites.