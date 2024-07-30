Vorteilswelt
Salzburg-Schallmoos

Wild parking at the future high-rise site

30.07.2024 14:30

A new high-rise complex is to be built in Salzburg-Schallmoos from 2026. Until then, buses and camper vans will park wildly on the site.

The micronutrient producer Biogena has been expanding for years. This is one of the reasons why the Salzburg-based company was looking for a location for its new headquarters. It found a plot of land in Salzburg-Schallmoos at the Sterneck junction. From 2026, a real estate developer will build the new Biogena high-rise building on the site of a former petrol station. Until then, however, cars, buses and motorhomes are parked wildly on the site. Even construction machinery is temporarily parked there for neighboring construction sites.

There is still no permit for commercial parking on the private property.
Parking machine: "Out of order"
There has even been a parking machine there since spring, but it was only in operation for a few days. As the "Krone" has already reported, parking on the property was quickly stopped by the city: the permit for a commercial parking lot was missing. Parking spaces in the city are in short supply, especially during the festival season. That is why people continue to park there wildly to this day.

The project operator says that parking is tolerated because there is little that can be done about it anyway. And a positive decision from the city council is expected in the next two weeks. Then it will also be checked.

The residents are once again alarmed. The tower project and the wild parking lot have already caused trouble beyond the immediate neighborhood. The city only approved the project in mid-July and now an architectural competition is to follow. The tower will be allowed to grow up to 30 meters into the sky. Once completed, 150 employees will work and park there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
Folgen Sie uns auf