University professor explains: what’s behind the Swift hype

"Krone": Taylor here, Taylor there, Taylor everywhere: are we currently experiencing the peak of her global popularity or is there more to come?

Jörn Glasenapp: I believe that the peak has been reached. But it may also be a plateau. It is hardly conceivable that Taylor Swift will become even bigger, even better known, even more popular. But: I can imagine that she will be able to maintain the current high level for some time to come.