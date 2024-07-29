Klauß after cup game
Duty fulfilled, but: “We have to score more goals”
Rapid started the Cup with a 2:0 win in Neusiedl. Alupech and a lack of efficiency prevented a resounding victory in front of a good 3,000 fans.
"The Cup is a great competition where you can achieve great things with just a few games." Said Rapid coach Robert Klauß before yesterday's opener in Neusiedl.
But the Viennese, who made five changes to the starting eleven compared to the Europa League qualifier at Wisla Krakow, had to be patient at the Eastern League club. Beljo struck the bar (10th), then failed to beat home keeper Gindl, as did Grgic. After 39 minutes, the Croatian newcomer got on the end of a corner and scored from close range to make it 1-0 for the last finalists - his first competitive goal for Rapid. Three minutes later, the Augsburg loanee had the preliminary decision at his feet with his second shot with the bar. The score remained tight at the break and the 3,000 or so fans at the Seestadt club's ground, which had been massively upgraded for the clash, were left to recharge their batteries.
"We should have scored more goals"
After the restart, Rapid hit aluminum again - this time Lang hit the crossbar (51st). And then Beljo hit the far post. "I didn't have luck on my side," said the striker after the final whistle. "But in the end, all that matters is the win." Vienna's efficiency left a lot to be desired - it was good from their point of view that Kaygin scored directly after Bolla's cross in the 73rd minute to make it 2:0. It was also the final score - and a successful start to the Green-Whites' title mission.
Coach Klauß, who rested Schaub, Sattlberger (both ill during the week) and Cvetkovic: "Basically, it was okay on this dull pitch. But we should have scored more goals and had the chances."
The second round of the cup will be against Donaufeld at the end of August; last year's clash was a 7:0 win, but the Eastern League team, who eliminated Altach 2:0, are delighted. Coach Sepp Michorl: "We're playing at home. It's going to be difficult again in sporting terms, but top in economic terms."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
