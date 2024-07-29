Duty fulfilled, but: “We have to score more goals”

But the Viennese, who made five changes to the starting eleven compared to the Europa League qualifier at Wisla Krakow, had to be patient at the Eastern League club. Beljo struck the bar (10th), then failed to beat home keeper Gindl, as did Grgic. After 39 minutes, the Croatian newcomer got on the end of a corner and scored from close range to make it 1-0 for the last finalists - his first competitive goal for Rapid. Three minutes later, the Augsburg loanee had the preliminary decision at his feet with his second shot with the bar. The score remained tight at the break and the 3,000 or so fans at the Seestadt club's ground, which had been massively upgraded for the clash, were left to recharge their batteries.