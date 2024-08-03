Book explores the history of the Hamburg School

Guitar music in German

With Tocotronic, Blumfeld and Die Sterne, three bands are still leading the way for an entire scene that had so much more to offer behind and alongside it, but did not reach beyond its own circle. The part where you try to find out why such a left-wing and open scene contained so few women is particularly interesting. You take part in the rise of racism in Germany in 1991, how a funpunk band (Die Goldenen Zitronen) undergoes a necessary change of image and content as a result of the tragic events and how the various Hamburg bands and artists try to create peace and community through discourse, education and music. At some point it was over. What remains are the superstars Tocotronic and many fermented dreams. And the Hamburg School? Bernd Kroschewski (Boy Division) would sum it up as follows: "Theoretically, because it's guitar music, a bit of soul and good lyrics, and then in German". So we know that too!