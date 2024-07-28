Hörl/Horst without opening luck in beach volleyball!

"It's full to bursting, of course that's fun!"

Horst was also gripped by the "sensational atmosphere". "It's full to bursting, of course it's fun. Nevertheless, the disappointment is there. We wanted to win, we wanted to take the lead in the head-to-head, now they're 3:2 ahead. It's the worst possible moment for this defeat." But the victory was deserved. "They took a bit more of a risk. Especially at the end with the service. It's bad luck that it ended like that with the net roller." What annoyed him most was that they gave up the lead too quickly in the middle of the set.