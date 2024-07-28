20,000 storm Zrce
Austrians “tear apart” Croatia’s dream beach
Thousands of party animals from Austria swarmed out to Croatia's dream beaches for the eighth time. The Austria goes Zrce festival on the island of Pag attracts people to party with crystal-clear sea and a colorful music program. A peaceful festival that gets the corks popping and the tills ringing.
Inflation and inflation are once again on hold in summer, especially when the party season starts in southern climes.
Eight years ago, the organizers Martin Reitstätter and Lukas Berger launched Austria goes Zrce, back then with just 900 participants and advertising via social media. What has become of it is almost unbelievable. The goal was to create a week that is the perfect combination of vacation and party and, above all, affordable for everyone in times like these.
Martin Reitstätter proudly explains: "Our aim is to offer an affordable week of vacation and partying and to bring Austrians together. In times like these, we want to give everyone the opportunity to be a part of it and to organize their vacation in the way that suits our guests best."
Young wild ones and old acquaintances heated things up
The festival was sold out again last week. It started on July 20 - around 20,000 Austrians made their way to the famous party beach on the island of Pag to enjoy a week-long vacation together.
Summer, sun, beach & the hottest acts, the perfect combination of vacation and party. From Ski Aggu to Bausa, via Yung Hurn and Money Boy, everything was there and over five different genres were represented. A real highlight of the year for many Austrians, which they look forward to all year long.
Pre-sale starts with headliner
AGZ 2025 will take place next year from July 19 to 26, 2025, a fixed date for thousands of Austrians. Pre-sales for AGZ 2025 started on July 27, and during this "Super-Early-Bird" phase, you can save up to 50 percent on your vacation, so it's well worth it.
Pre-registrations have already exceeded all expectations and numerous visitors are expected again next year. The first headliner for 2025 has also already been confirmed, Finch will be back ...
