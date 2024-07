Cut-off village soon accessible again

It is now a week since a violent storm front swept over the Carinthian municipality of Krems and flood-like masses of water devastated the Innerkrems road and the village of Kremsbrücke. The town is still scarred by the damage. The clean-up work is in full swing - especially along Innerkremser Straße. As reported, there are up to 30 damaged areas on this road. In some places, there is nothing left of the road surface. The authorities even feared that the road could be closed for months.