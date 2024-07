Major alarm: barn fire threatened residential building

Extinguishing work soon took effect

A total of 20 fire departments with 178 firefighters were alerted. The firefighters on site were soon able to access the 59,000-liter extinguishing water tank and a private pool to counteract the water shortage. The firefighters were able to bring the flames under control sooner than expected and protect the residential building. No one was injured. The fire was finally put out at around 4 pm.