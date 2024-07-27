0:14 against Union Mauer
Biggest defeat in 61 years! ASK bosses take off
New negative record! SG ASK/HSV Klagenfurt's 14-0 home defeat in the ÖFB Cup was the highest defeat for a Carinthian club in the history of the Austrian Cup. . .
"A new start for the ASK/HSV team - 2nd class against regional league in the ÖFB Cup. We need your support," shouted board member Franz Petritz into the stadium microphone. But this euphoria was soon gone.
Many debutants
Five players made their competitive debut for the home side in the 14-0 defeat against regional league club Mauer (W). At the age of 40, captain Adnan Bajric was the "oldie" and lasted 90 minutes.
Petritz ran out of steam
Unlike Petritz! He seemed to run out of steam after the 0:6, as he no longer fulfilled his role as the pitch announcer and left the fans in the dark about the goalscorers and substitutions. Sporting boss "Mothe" Dollinger also seemed to have left early and was nowhere to be seen at the end. Thus, after 61 years, a new negative record was set: the highest defeat in the ÖFB Cup history of a Carinthian club - previously it was VSV's 1:10 against Rapid in 1963.
Praise from the Mauer coach
Nevertheless, there was praise. "The boys were brave. But I wanted the record for the highest win ever in the Cup," said Mauer coach Hannes Friesenbichler. But that would have required 17 goals. Another underdog did better: Vienna regional league side Donaufeld sensationally knocked out Altach 2:0.
