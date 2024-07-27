Biggest defeat in 61 years! ASK bosses take off

Petritz ran out of steam

Unlike Petritz! He seemed to run out of steam after the 0:6, as he no longer fulfilled his role as the pitch announcer and left the fans in the dark about the goalscorers and substitutions. Sporting boss "Mothe" Dollinger also seemed to have left early and was nowhere to be seen at the end. Thus, after 61 years, a new negative record was set: the highest defeat in the ÖFB Cup history of a Carinthian club - previously it was VSV's 1:10 against Rapid in 1963.