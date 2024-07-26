Victory on penalties
GAK narrowly avoid embarrassment at Velden
That was more than hard work! Neo-Bundesliga side GAK had their work cut out for them in their Cup opener at fourth-division side Velden, but after trailing 2-0 they managed to shiver their way into extra time - and to progress in a penalty shoot-out.
After 55 minutes, everything in the Villach stadium pointed to the first sensation in the cup. And the embarrassment of a Bundesliga team. Because the GAK were 2-0 down at fourth-division side Velden! Because Modritz had scored from a corner kick from the edge of the box to give the underdogs an early 1:0 (6th). And because Winter scored after a solo run to make it 2:0. The GAK? Harmless up to that point and without any bright ideas in attack.
But the second goal seemed to have been a wake-up call for the "Red Jackets" in front of ÖFB president Klaus Mitterdorfer. Suddenly there was much more pace and drive towards goal. Marco Gantschnig hit the crossbar (66'). Benjamin Rosenberger did better two minutes later - his free-kick near the corner flag went past friend and foe and into the goal.
GAK had smelled a rat and wanted the equalizer. And it was to come. New signing Dominik Frieser pushed the ball over the line to make it 2:2 in minute 74 on his competitive debut in a red and white kit. The 1,000 fans in attendance thanked him loudly.
GAK just managed to avoid embarrassment and saved themselves for extra time. In which Tio Cipot only hit the crossbar (96'), two minutes later Michael Cheukoua just missed, Romeo Vucic failed to beat the Carinthian goalie (110'), Cheukoua again only hit the aluminum (111'). And the striker even missed the ball from one meter out seconds before the end! So the game went to a penalty shoot-out. Some of them lost their nerve - including Cheukoua and Gantschnig. But as the sixth red shooter, Frieser held his nerve and sent GAK through to the second round after all!
