GAK narrowly avoid embarrassment at Velden

GAK just managed to avoid embarrassment and saved themselves for extra time. In which Tio Cipot only hit the crossbar (96'), two minutes later Michael Cheukoua just missed, Romeo Vucic failed to beat the Carinthian goalie (110'), Cheukoua again only hit the aluminum (111'). And the striker even missed the ball from one meter out seconds before the end! So the game went to a penalty shoot-out. Some of them lost their nerve - including Cheukoua and Gantschnig. But as the sixth red shooter, Frieser held his nerve and sent GAK through to the second round after all!