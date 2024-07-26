New chicken paradise
Kentucky and the tasty route to Klagenfurt
The distance between Kentucky and Klagenfurt is exactly 7638 kilometers - the first KFC branch in Carinthia will open on Wednesday. The "Krone" visited the chicken paradise in the center of Klagenfurt before the grand opening.
7638 kilometers lie between Kentucky and Klagenfurt - the first KFC store in Carinthia will open on Wednesday. Then the two-storey restaurant in Kramergasse will also be a member of the huge corporate empire from the USA. There are now 38,000 Kentucky Fried Chicken stores worldwide.
Special offer attracts customers to the opening
Company founder Harland D. Sanders also lived in Kentucky, where he opened his first restaurant in 1940. There are now 119 KFC stores in Kentucky alone. "It's great that KFC is now coming to Carinthia," says Head of Marketing Agnieszka Imsirovic. The "Krone" has already had the opportunity to visit the chicken paradise in Klagenfurt. The café is on the first floor, with the words "World famous order" displayed large above the order desks. "Many fast food outlets have recently started to open cafés, and KFC spared no expense." On opening day, there will also be a mobile café on Alter Platz in Klagenfurt.
There will be space for a total of 80 visitors on the second floor. "The guests should feel free to touch the various chicken creations with their hands. That's customary when eating chicken."
The mixture of eleven spices and herbs, still created by Harland D. Sanders, makes the chicken particularly crispy and tasty. "It's finger lickin' good" is the KFC motto written large on a wall. "That means you'll want to lick your fingers after your meal."
The kitchen offers a lot. There is also a veggie burger and vegan nuggets, among other things. A lot of the food tastes like chicken, even though there is no chicken involved. The Twister wrap is currently sold out everywhere and the salad bowls are popular.
"Vouchers are being handed out for the opening," reveals Imsirovic. KFC wants to score points in the city center. KFC will also open in Villach in the fall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
