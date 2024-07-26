Attentive nephew found Braunau woman with dementia

Trail in the mud led to her

"I'm so glad that my cousin Manuel Schmitzberger and his partner Sabine Bubestinger had the right instinct," says Cornelia Weber, the daughter of the missing person who was found, delightedly: "He discovered wheel tracks in the mud near the Riviera, continued his search in the forest and fought his way through the undergrowth to the shore. He then found my mother there. She was completely dehydrated and had been totally soaked and hypothermic since a thunderstorm two days earlier. She probably wouldn't have survived another night in the open. Unfortunately, her dementia worsened massively as a result."