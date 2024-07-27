Übelbacherbahn is back on track from fall

And then came the flood! The images of the devastating storm disaster in the north of Graz are etched in the memories of many Styrians. Much of the damage in the affected communities is still visible. "As far as our municipal infrastructure alone is concerned, we expect the damage to amount to 3.5 million euros. It will certainly take until November before we have dealt with everything," says Übelbach Mayor Markus Windisch (ÖVP).