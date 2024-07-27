Discontinuation off the table
Übelbacherbahn is back on track from fall
The local line in the north of Graz is being renovated after the devastating storm disaster and is due to resume operations in September. The closure discussed in recent weeks is therefore finally off the table.
And then came the flood! The images of the devastating storm disaster in the north of Graz are etched in the memories of many Styrians. Much of the damage in the affected communities is still visible. "As far as our municipal infrastructure alone is concerned, we expect the damage to amount to 3.5 million euros. It will certainly take until November before we have dealt with everything," says Übelbach Mayor Markus Windisch (ÖVP).
The Übelbach railroad was also badly affected by landslides and flooding - the line is currently closed and a rail replacement service is in operation. Following the catastrophe, the head of Deutschfeistritz, Michael Viertler, even called for the local railroad to be closed via the "Krone" newspaper; instead, flood protection should (finally) be expanded.
I don't see any reason to stop the train. We should invest in flood protection and public transport.
Markus Windisch, Bürgermeister Übelbach
600 passengers use the train every day
His official and party colleague from the neighboring village would not go that far: "I see no reason to do so. I would invest in public transport and flood protection," Windisch clarifies. Around 600 passengers usually use the S 11 of the Steiermarkbahn every day.
How long the trains in Übelbachtal will have to wait at the station is still uncertain. According to the Landesbahnen, they hope to be able to resume operations in the fall. "The initial clean-up work has already been completed. Extensive planning is currently underway for the restoration, taking into account a possible improvement in flood protection," they said on request. However, the work will not be finally completed until 2025.
Abandoning the line would mean a significant deterioration in public transport services in the region and is out of the question.
Anton Lang, Verkehrslandesrat SPÖ
Closure of the Übelbacherbahn is also out of the question for Deputy Governor and Regional Transport Councillor Anton Lang (SPÖ): "Closure would be a significant deterioration of public transport services in the region and would affect numerous commuters as well as school transport. We will therefore renovate the line as announced. After all, we want to keep public transport services in Styria attractive."
Gleichenbergerbahn only secured until 2025 - question mark in the Mur Valley
Two years ago, there was great relief: the state secured the preservation of the Gleichenberg Railway. At least until the end of 2025, the train, affectionately known by locals as the "Jungle Express", will connect the district town of Feldbach with the spa town of Bad Gleichenberg - at least at weekends. "We will re-evaluate the situation in 2025," says transport officer Anton Lang.
The "Neue Gleichenberger Bahn" association is committed to maintaining the line and recently presented its proposal to integrate the line into the Styrian S-Bahn network as an independent line from Bad Gleichenberg via Feldbach to Graz. The initial short-term goal is to return the line to a daily and electrically operated local train service.
The future of the Murtalbahn has also been under discussion for years. Last year, the state earmarked five million euros for modernization - far too little, according to numerous critics. A long-term solution has now been promised for the next legislative period.
