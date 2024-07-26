Spa becomes the last chance for Sergio Perez

The air is getting thinner and thinner for Sergio Pérez at Red Bull Racing. And this is not due to the difference in altitude of almost 100 meters at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, where the last Formula 1 Grand Prix before the summer break will take place on Sunday. Rather, the Mexican has got himself into trouble with a number of mistakes in recent months and could be on the verge of being sacked by the "bulls".