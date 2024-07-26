RB driver must deliver
Spa becomes the last chance for Sergio Perez
Last chance for RB driver Sergio Perez at Spa: The Mexican must deliver, otherwise the end is probably sealed. After the classic race in the Ardennes, Formula 1 goes into the summer break until the end of August. Verstappen is facing his fifth engine change and is threatened with a ten-place grid penalty.
The air is getting thinner and thinner for Sergio Pérez at Red Bull Racing. And this is not due to the difference in altitude of almost 100 meters at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, where the last Formula 1 Grand Prix before the summer break will take place on Sunday. Rather, the Mexican has got himself into trouble with a number of mistakes in recent months and could be on the verge of being sacked by the "bulls".
"A consistently good performance is missing"
The 34-year-old also made a mistake in qualifying in Hungary last weekend, but still managed to finish seventh in the race from 16th on the grid. "He still has these ups and downs, nobody knows when he will shine or when he will make a mistake," says Red Bull's motorsport consultant Dr. Helmut Marko. "What's missing is a consistently good performance," says the "Doctor", who explains with regard to the World Championship: "Defending the drivers' title will certainly be less difficult than the constructors' trophy."
Especially as McLaren reduced the gap in the aforementioned standings to 51 points with a double victory at the Hungaroring, and Scuderia Ferrari (322 points) is only a further 16 points behind.
The numbers are also clearly against Pérez: since Monaco, he has scored 17 points, lagging far behind leader Verstappen (104, will make his fifth engine change at Spa and will therefore start ten places further back), Piastri (96), Hamilton (90) and Norris (88).
Chasing his 40th podium
Pérez, who is chasing his 40th podium finish in Belgium, is combative: "I don't think the critics will fall silent," he told GPblog. But the noise from my side has completely died down. I'm concentrating on myself." We'll see in Belgium whether that's enough ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
