Signs, warnings
Trentino now fears for tourists because of bears
In the northern Italian province of Trentino, there are fears that the attack by a female bear on a French tourist on July 16 could have a negative impact on tourism. The German Foreign Ministry has urged travelers in Trentino to take all necessary precautions to avoid encounters with bears.
"When hiking in forests, especially in remote areas, you should always observe the signs and warnings and follow the instructions of the local authorities. In the event of an encounter or sighting of a bear, follow the instructions and rules of conduct on the website of the Province of Bolzano," it said.
Trentino now wants to curb the bear population
In April 2023, a female bear fatally injured a 26-year-old jogger in Caldes in Trentino. Trentino recently approved a draft law aimed at curbing the spread of the bear population. The bill provides for the possibility of killing up to eight animals per year. According to the latest estimates, the number of bears in Trentino is over 100.
The female bear that was caught with a tube trap in Trentino, Italy, fitted with a radio collar and finally released is the "problem bear" known by the code Kj1, which attacked and injured a French tourist last week. This is the result of analyses carried out by the Trentino Forestry Office.
Shooting regulation suspended
Following the attack, Provincial Governor Maurizio Fugatti signed an initial culling order against the female. This was suspended by the regional administrative court following an appeal by animal rights activists. The activists argued that it had not been possible to prove that KJ1 was responsible for the attack
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
