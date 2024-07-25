Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Signs, warnings

Trentino now fears for tourists because of bears

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 20:10

In the northern Italian province of Trentino, there are fears that the attack by a female bear on a French tourist on July 16 could have a negative impact on tourism. The German Foreign Ministry has urged travelers in Trentino to take all necessary precautions to avoid encounters with bears.

comment0 Kommentare

"When hiking in forests, especially in remote areas, you should always observe the signs and warnings and follow the instructions of the local authorities. In the event of an encounter or sighting of a bear, follow the instructions and rules of conduct on the website of the Province of Bolzano," it said.

Trentino now wants to curb the bear population
In April 2023, a female bear fatally injured a 26-year-old jogger in Caldes in Trentino. Trentino recently approved a draft law aimed at curbing the spread of the bear population. The bill provides for the possibility of killing up to eight animals per year. According to the latest estimates, the number of bears in Trentino is over 100.

The female bear that was caught with a tube trap in Trentino, Italy, fitted with a radio collar and finally released is the "problem bear" known by the code Kj1, which attacked and injured a French tourist last week. This is the result of analyses carried out by the Trentino Forestry Office.

Shooting regulation suspended
Following the attack, Provincial Governor Maurizio Fugatti signed an initial culling order against the female. This was suspended by the regional administrative court following an appeal by animal rights activists. The activists argued that it had not been possible to prove that KJ1 was responsible for the attack

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf