Tennis pro Oswald becomes coach of a 15-year-old

"Will still play in the Bundesliga in Germany"

But tennis will still play a role in his life. "I'll play a bit more Bundesliga in Germany and then I'll start coaching. I'll be coaching a 15-year-old who wants to turn pro. I will now pass on my expertise to him," reveals Oswald. He will therefore remain loyal to tennis: "I'll always be a tennis fan at heart, which is why I've stuck with it for so long."