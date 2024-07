New terrain: Silvia Schneider’s foray into film

She tells us about "SOKO" star Katharina Stemberger: "She's such a great actress and a fantastic colleague on set." However (euphoria or no euphoria), Silvia didn't let us in on exactly what role she's playing - before she cooks us up again on ORF after this outing. Just this much: "It's a role where I can at least say that it's something that everyone who gets to be in front of the camera actually wants."