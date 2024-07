Official: Kuchl kicker makes the leap to professional

Seidl brothers were also in Kuchl

The transfer of Buchegger to St. Pölten proves how well the "Red Devils" work on player development. Yannic Fötschl was under contract in Kuchl, made the jump to the FAC via Austria this summer and will meet Buchegger there. Simon Seidl moved to the then second-division club Blau-Weiß Linz in the summer of 2022 and is now a permanent fixture in the Bundesliga team. His brother Matthias followed the same path a year earlier. His path is well known: He was part of Ralf Rangnick's team at the EURO in Germany and will also captain his club Rapid Vienna in the coming season. "Our youth development work is working," says Forsthuber happily.